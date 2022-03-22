3 Bedroom Home in Reed Point - $845,000

Does the mystic of Yellowstone absorb your soul? Magnificent Real Log home w/log purloins supporting the 20’ cathedral ceilings. Home built for entertaining;site chosen to wow the senses w/views of Beartooth Mountains&Crazy Mountains and miles of the Yellowstone River. Main level w/pine flooring, kitchen w/oak cabinets, Corian counters and breakfast island juxtaposed to a ‘night time' bar.Dining room w/skylights, tile floor.Great room w/soaring pine t&g ceiling, rock fireplace & patio doors to deck. Master bedroom suite w/skylights, bathroom w/walkin shower, soaking tub, individual walkin closets &toilet rooms, up the spiral staircase lies an office/reading loft w/extended skylight that opens to soak in the stars at night.Basement recreation room includes wood burning fireplace, bedroom, bath&wine cellar extraordinaire.2nd level has sitting area, bedroom&bath.Well,septic, hot water heat.