3 Bedroom Home in Roberts - $1,800,000

Spectacular home located just 8 miles north of Red Lodge. Private land with end of the road. Ranch house has been totally remodeled over the year, views of the Beartooth Mountains. There are Irrigation Ditch rights but most of the ground is sub-irrigated. Best of all there are two cabins right next to the main house that are 1 bedroom and 1 bath apiece. They make a perfect guest cabin or quiet spot for the kids. Barn is in excellent condition, there is a 2+ bay garage with storage above it, corrals for the horse. Did I mention no CCR's. The could make a super short term rental. The possibilities are endless.