Spectacular home located just 8 miles north of Red Lodge. Private land with end of the road. Ranch house has been totally remodeled over the year, views of the Beartooth Mountains. There are Irrigation Ditch rights but most of the ground is sub-irrigated. Best of all there are two cabins right next to the main house that are 1 bedroom and 1 bath apiece. They make a perfect guest cabin or quiet spot for the kids. Barn is in excellent condition, there is a 2+ bay garage with storage above it, corrals for the horse. Did I mention no CCR's. The could make a super short term rental. The possibilities are endless.
3 Bedroom Home in Roberts - $1,800,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
A 20-year-old Billings man was killed in a single-car crash Friday night on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
The most expensive ranch deal in Montana history has closed, local real estate companies say.
In the past week, 14 people have died of covid here, the state’s largest hospital.
A Roosevelt County teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert early Thursday afternoon has been found, according to a statement by the Rooseve…
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
The restaurant is projected to reopen on Sept. 25. “So far I love it more than ever,” said manager Christian Reinker.
A 19-year-old woman from Rhode Island suffered second- and third-degree burns after an incident at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park early Thursday morning.
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.