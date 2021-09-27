 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roscoe - $2,250,000

A RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT! "EAGLE PASS" is a one of a kind unique & unforgettable majestic place. Not to under estimate the gorgeous home, but this incredible 12+ acre property sits directly on both banks of the East Rosebud River, with approx. 573 feel of river frontage, bordering Custer National Forest on 3 sides!! Rich in history & character, the original cabin was updated when the addition of the new home was built in 2011. Beautiful custom wood burning fireplace. Vaulted windows take in the "Swiss Alps of Montana", soaring eagles & fly fishing at it's finest just steps away.

