3 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $1,100,000

Custom Built 3,940 Sq Ft Log Home located in the Beautiful Bull Mountains South of Musselshell, MT! 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths with Potential for a 4th Bedroom in the Basement. Geothermal Heating and Cooling with Separate Customizable Zones on each level. Piping for Radiant Floor Heat throughout the entire home- just needs to be reconnected. Complete with a 50 x 60 pole barn to store all of your Toys and Equipment. Enjoy the Views and Abundant Wildlife from the deck of your Very Own 159 Acre Private Sanctuary! Don't miss this one, it won't last long!