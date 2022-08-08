3 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $1,250,000

This Beautiful 179.5 +/- acres property is the whole bundle. Sitting at the end of a public maintained road means only maintaining your driveway. This property features lush green meadows a developed spring that even maintained water during last years hottest days, Lots of trees and land to walk and discover, Vast wildlife and no covenants and restrictions, a detached double car garage a barn and also a 36x60 2 story barndominium started. House was remodeled and added on for a bigger kitchen so the sqft is bigger than listed. Come check out this unique property!!! 2 wells on property. The well in use is 10gpm at 110ft. Water rights for the spring for stock use also.