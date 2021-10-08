3 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $124,500

What a true classic home here in Roundup Montana. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with the high ceilings, molding all around. Ceiling fans in many rooms. The rooms are large with great lighting. This home has a nice fenced backyard and cement patio area for your outdoor BBQ's or that morning cup of coffee! Located in a great location in town. Washer and Dryer Included. Walking distance to downtown with grocery stores, restaurants, hardware store, churches and schools, hospital. Roundup has an awesome city park with new playground equipment, stage (that yearly sponsors the RIDE event with live music) and the pool, tennis courts, golf course. The City pool is open in the summer and is free to get in! Roundup sits 45 minutes from Billings, the largest city in the state. This is a gorgeous home ready for you to make it your own. Information per Courthouse Records.