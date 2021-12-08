 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $125,000

One single family home located on three city lots. Upstairs rooms can be accessed from outside stairs as well as inside. Large unfinished basement with outside access. Three outbuildings; one would be a great woodworking shop (was a hardware store). Old one room line shack.

