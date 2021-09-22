 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $127,500

3-BEDROOM, 1-BATH, large two car garage/Shop with lot of room to work, Very comfortable home with many updates, move in ready. Giver us a call and take a look. Consider contract for deed with 25% down amortize over 15 years with a balloon at the end of three years

