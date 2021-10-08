3 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $146,500

This is just an adorable house. Cute covered front porch with the pillars. Nice place to sit and relax. 2 Bedrooms on the main level with the full bath. Large living and dining area combination. The living room has a woodstove insert. Cute Sunroom with plenty of light. A great place to read the paper and have that morning cup of coffee. Upstairs could be several things....Bedroom with a sitting room, 2 Bedrooms if you divide it, or maybe a craft room. It's nice sized. It has a half bath too! An awesome extra is the 3 car oversized garage with space for a work area and it has a woodstove. The backyard is ready for you to make it a great place for the BBQ and outdoor furniture. This house is being sold in "AS IS" condition. It needs some love and attention but is ready for you to come and make it yours! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Per Courthouse records.