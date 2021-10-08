 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $146,500

3 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $146,500

3 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $146,500

This is just an adorable house. Cute covered front porch with the pillars. Nice place to sit and relax. 2 Bedrooms on the main level with the full bath. Large living and dining area combination. The living room has a woodstove insert. Cute Sunroom with plenty of light. A great place to read the paper and have that morning cup of coffee. Upstairs could be several things....Bedroom with a sitting room, 2 Bedrooms if you divide it, or maybe a craft room. It's nice sized. It has a half bath too! An awesome extra is the 3 car oversized garage with space for a work area and it has a woodstove. The backyard is ready for you to make it a great place for the BBQ and outdoor furniture. This house is being sold in "AS IS" condition. It needs some love and attention but is ready for you to come and make it yours! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Per Courthouse records.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Billings teen found
Local News

Missing Billings teen found

A 14-year-old Billings teen reported missing has been located and returned to his family, the Billings Police Department said in a tweet Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News