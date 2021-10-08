3 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $149,900

Fixer Upper. 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Large Utility Room, Front and Back Decks. Some Flooring has been removed. Land is partially fenced. Home is serviced by a well but unsure of condition. No utilities are on. Selling is AS-IS Where-Is Condition. Seller to make no repairs other than will repair/replace the garage door. Additional 40 Acres available in close proximity.