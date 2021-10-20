This home is in a nice west side location, fenced back yard, and large garage. This is a spacious home with 1992 sq, ft. of living space. It is going to need some work , like flooring in some areas and general handi man repairs. Call for more details and when the property will be ready for showiing.
3 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $165,000
