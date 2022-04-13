3 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $190,000

Cottage style one level home on double lot close to Roundup Hospital and schools. Large Master bedroom with soaring vaulted ceilings and large closet with extra storage space. Two smaller bedrooms and large open living area. Wood stove in the living room and gas forced heat with central AC throughout. Large attic storage space with pull down ladder. Low maintenance metal roof and vinyl siding. 30x40 Metal shop with two insulated pull through garage doors. Small shed in the large yard with endless potential for gardening or what ever you can imagine!