3 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $437,000

Location is everything! This one owner rancher is available for the first time. Situated on 22+ acres of mixed terrain; open meadows, trees and rocks. Home boasts 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living room with wood fireplace and wood stove. Propane furnace and electric baseboards. Full unfinished basement waiting for your finished touches will double your living space; plumbed for bathroom. Patio doors open out to a nice large patio and private, secluded backyard. Double attached garage with work area and wood stove. Well is recorded at 20 gpm and home has underground sprinklers. Property is located in a very desirable area and is on a county paved road which ends close to the driveway. Come see! You will not be disappointed!