3 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $595,000

Shaped like a cross from the aerial view, this custom built country home on over 16 acres, has views s urrounding it and the potential for building a shop or anything you can imagine. The interior of this home has many high-end finishings to include hardwood hickory floors throughout and travertine tile. Home has a very large master bedroom suite on one end of house and two bedrooms and one bath on the opposite end of home. Rustic Charm throughout. (Home is built with 8 inch think insulated concrete forms for extra durability)