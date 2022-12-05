Escape to this scenic 70 acre Bull Mountain sanctuary. Easy year-round access off US HWY 87, just 35 mins to the amenities of Billings Heights & 15 mins to Roundup, MT. Step outside onto your front porch and be in awe of the surrounding private views and wildlife. Ready for your horses or livestock with acres of fenced & crossed fenced pastures, loafing shed, & frost-free hydrants. The nearly 2000sqft shop is set up for your business needs w/ easy road access, a 20x20 finished office, separate electric meter, & ADA compliant bathroom. This well-kept home boasts an open concept floorplan, tons of storage, 10' ceilings in the daylight basement, updated PEX plumbing, 30 gpm well w/ new well pump, new h20 heater, new a/c compressor & condenser, & RO system. The entire property has received meticulous fire/fuel mitigation. This is the rural Montana retreat you have been waiting for.
3 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $735,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Billings woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing the wreck that killed her 5-year-old son and crippled her 6-year-old daughter in November 2019.
A man was shot at the Montana Club after an altercation outside the restaurant at 5:30 Wednesday.
A pair of explosions rocked a sober living house at 2042 Green Terrace Drive.
A young bull moose inhabiting the midtown area of Billings since early October was euthanized by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff on Thursday, the agency reported in a news release
A planned development for Zimmerman Trail that would include new apartments and commercial space is in limbo after City Council failed to approve needed zone changes.
A Roundup man is facing federal accusations of grooming a teenage girl, allegedly using an online alias while he pursued a sexual relationship with her.
Residents of the Fort Belknap Indian Community may have recognized a familiar face on the hit show “Yellowstone” earlier this week.
Just after midnight, residents awoke and found their sober living house at 2042 Green Terrace Drive engulfed in flames.
The Billings man convicted using a now-debunked science for a 1983 murder was granted parole this week by the state parole board.
Over the last few weeks a movie production company has swept into Billings to film what has been described in the Hollywood trades as a guns and drugs caper set in the early 1990s.