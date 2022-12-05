3 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $735,000

Escape to this scenic 70 acre Bull Mountain sanctuary. Easy year-round access off US HWY 87, just 35 mins to the amenities of Billings Heights & 15 mins to Roundup, MT. Step outside onto your front porch and be in awe of the surrounding private views and wildlife. Ready for your horses or livestock with acres of fenced & crossed fenced pastures, loafing shed, & frost-free hydrants. The nearly 2000sqft shop is set up for your business needs w/ easy road access, a 20x20 finished office, separate electric meter, & ADA compliant bathroom. This well-kept home boasts an open concept floorplan, tons of storage, 10' ceilings in the daylight basement, updated PEX plumbing, 30 gpm well w/ new well pump, new h20 heater, new a/c compressor & condenser, & RO system. The entire property has received meticulous fire/fuel mitigation. This is the rural Montana retreat you have been waiting for.