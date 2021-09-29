 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ryegate - $320,000

3bd/1 ba home located on 20.86 Acres just 4 miles south of Ryegate MT. This property is completely fenced (yard is fenced also); 1,200 sq ft shop, 3 car detached garage, chicken coup, small barn. Main floor laundry hook up, main floor master bedroom and only bath. Great way to independent living. Hwy 300 is paved, property is located on the highway for easy access.

