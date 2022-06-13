3 Bedroom Home in Shawmut - $165,000

This amazing property is located at Deadman's Basin in Wheatland County. It's located off a major highway within 70 miles of a major airport. It's a perfect vacation or year round home. It's a great hunting area for birds, ducks, geese, deer, antelope, elk, pheasants, and fishing for trout, salmon and muskie. There is private access for fishing and boating. The property has 2 wells, RV/boat storage, an oversized 2 car garage with 10 foot doors, a 4 car garage with double doors, an insulated storage building, a front deck with screened in porch and ramp, a back yard deck with fire pit, a large fenced in yard, and a metal roof on all buildings. Home ownership includes membership of the property association with 100 private acres; including private access to the lake and coves.