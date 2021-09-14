 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $217,500

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath main level living home is situated on a spacious 1 acre lot. Enclosed hot tub attached to home. Enjoy the summer on the deck. Property also features a large over-sized detached garage.

