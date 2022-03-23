3 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $218,000

Historic Post Master's home with amazing potential. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a 3 car garage. Yes, that's right - 3 car garage- Lots of room for working on projects in this handyman's oasis. Zero entry home with an abundance of space on the main level. Newer flooring and fresh paint. The spacious kitchen features updated cabinets and countertops. There is plenty of room to add an island for more prep space. The Master bedroom is on the main level as well as a large living room with a pellet stove to help heat the home. The dining room and a large den are also featured on the main level. On the second floor, you will find two additional bedrooms with a full bathroom. There are lots of built-ins for storage. New roof and windows were done in 2020. This is truly a one-of-a-kind property. Home is virtually staged.