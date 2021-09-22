 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $259,900

Darling Cottage! Total Renovation, inside and outside! New kitchen with soft close. New bathrooms. New flooring. New furnace and AC, electrical updates and panel, plumbing! YEP, SO MUCH NEW! 3 bed plus Office...Ample Master! Heated insulated 4 car garage with 10 ft ceiling, 9x16 ft door, and 2 sm access doors. There are 4 additional parking spaces out side. Located a 4 minute or less walk to Sheperd school, post office, and even a cute neighborhood pub to enjThis one won't last!

