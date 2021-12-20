 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $400,000

This house overlooks the Yellowstone River. It offers horse living as well as humans. 4.82 of the acres are on the river bottom that has sloped access to. The house suffered some damage in the hail storm that the owner, unfortunately, can not fix. It is being offered in as-is condition. If your not scared to roll up your sleeves and do some work you could gain some sweat equity. Because of that it won't go FHA. The key is for the garage, owner has never had a key for the front door. No flooring in the basement. Had a frozen pipe in the garage which was fixed. However the sheet rock needs to be repaired. As you can see in the last picture. The whole west side needs to be repaired. Siding, windows and roof.

