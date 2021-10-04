Seller is completing the build and all necessary improvements! To complete around the end of Sept. ENJOY LIFE IN YOUR NEW BUILD MODULAR, HORSE PROPERTY! 3.78 Horse Property Acres! Quiet, corner lot in gated community 10 mins from Billings Heights! Humongous Chef's Dream Kitchen w/Soft Close, Hardwood Cabinetry Galore w/X-large bar pull hardware! Huge walk-in shower in master retreat! 9 FT CEILINGS T/O! So much packed into this light & bright home! NOTE: PHOTOS/WALKTHRU ARE REFERENCE, INTERIOR FINISH WILL VARY SLIGHTLY. Archways will be opened up to match the opening between kitchen/more open & updated feel! No Wainscot in LR. Craftsman style doors, Industrial flair lighting, lighter colored counters & glass tile backsplash to name a few of the updates. Huge mudroom entry from 3 Car Garage! 7/12 roof pitch. LP Smartside exterior! 3600 Gallon double cistern! Water delivery reasonable $!
3 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $419,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Moorman, who won 10 Class C state championships while at Bridger, was named the Locomotives coach in May.
BILLINGS — Clint Branger conquered the fearsome Bodacious twice.
Rob and Pam Stephens died at the scene, Sheriff Linder said in a statement released Monday afternoon. Their son Riley Stephens survived the crash and was receiving medical treatment. The three were the only people onboard.
All local calls in Montana must be dialed with the 406 area code to connect beginning Oct. 24 due to changing federal regulations.
The Liberty County Sheriff's Office has identified the three people who died after an Amtrak train derailed Saturday in north-central Montana.
A 38-year-old Billings woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 90 east of Columbus on Friday morning.
A Billings woman died Friday when her car collided with a semi-truck outside of Columbus.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Don Varnadoe spent months watching videos about train trips on his office computer in preparation for a special cross-country …
-
- 5 min to read
At first, Deb and John Wood thought somebody shot four of their goats Wednesday evening.
In Yellowstone County, 129 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 111 are unvaccinated. Between the two hospitals, 30 patients are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators. Of those, all are unvaccinated.