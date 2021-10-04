3 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $419,900

Seller is completing the build and all necessary improvements! To complete around the end of Sept. ENJOY LIFE IN YOUR NEW BUILD MODULAR, HORSE PROPERTY! 3.78 Horse Property Acres! Quiet, corner lot in gated community 10 mins from Billings Heights! Humongous Chef's Dream Kitchen w/Soft Close, Hardwood Cabinetry Galore w/X-large bar pull hardware! Huge walk-in shower in master retreat! 9 FT CEILINGS T/O! So much packed into this light & bright home! NOTE: PHOTOS/WALKTHRU ARE REFERENCE, INTERIOR FINISH WILL VARY SLIGHTLY. Archways will be opened up to match the opening between kitchen/more open & updated feel! No Wainscot in LR. Craftsman style doors, Industrial flair lighting, lighter colored counters & glass tile backsplash to name a few of the updates. Huge mudroom entry from 3 Car Garage! 7/12 roof pitch. LP Smartside exterior! 3600 Gallon double cistern! Water delivery reasonable $!