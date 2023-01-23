3 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $579,000

REDUCED TO SELL!!L MOTIVATED SELLER! FANTASTIC VIEWS. This wonderful property boasts a 3bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home. All custom-built cupboards, extra storage, a great hobby room and so many extras! Many out- buildings with electricity, corals and outside property lighting. Deep oversized garage and an additional 1200- foot shop with separate electricity panel and made for that serious craftsman. Great well for personal use and watering livestock. The house has security system. Seller offers $5000.00 carpet/repair allowance w/acc offer. Be sure to take a look at this beautiful property.