3 Bedroom Home in Silesia - $2,200,000

Beautiful lush 64 acres of land in the Laurel Fire Protection area with over 1/2 mile (~3,250 ft) of Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River frontage. Enjoy hunting, fishing, and wildlife observation all on your own property. This incredible land is very fertile and can produce 4 tons of hay per year. The home has a country living feel with jaw-dropping views! Full of light, every window in every room frames an expanse of sky and extraordinary scenery. Inside, the inviting main floor boasts tongue and groove ceilings and an open concept floor plan ideal for entertaining or quiet evenings at home. The spacious bedrooms will have you counting your blessings while the three bathrooms make for seamless mornings.