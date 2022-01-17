3 Bedroom Home in Winnett - $180,000

Grab this great location in the middle of some of the best hunting in Montana. This three bedroom home boasts a den, large family room, and and open floor plan. The addition of a large mud room allows you a great place to get in out of the cold while transitioning into your home. This home includes a new dishwasher as of 2020 new windows throughout in 2016, new roof in 2016 and new gutters in 2017 and a New Furnace . The garage door on the shop was replaced in 2018, Newly Painted in summer of 2021. Internet is fiber Optic, allowing you to work remotely or enjoy gaming. The kitchen has a skylight that opens and brings in lots of natural light and fresh air. Interior photos to come.