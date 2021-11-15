3 Bedroom Home in Winnett - $299,000

This open floor plan newly constructed home has everything you need to get away to Rural Montana. Looking for a base camp to hunt and fish central Montana? This is it! Near the Little Snowies and Fort Peck Reservoir with the convenience of city services, high speed internet and everything on one floor. 12'x33' covered front porch, RV hook-up, 200 amp service (3 phase available), concrete walk way completely around home, 30'x40' attached shop with 12'x40'x4' high mezzanine storage, lighted attic with 6' tall catwalk, and hot and cold water on south exterior wall. Inside you is the warm feel of 6" tongue and groove pine with skip trowel drywall accents and a wood stove or electric radiant ceiling cove heat. Property can be used for business or residential. Southside drive allows side by side parking and you can drive completely around the home. Ask about discount prior to completion.