This open floor plan newly constructed home has everything you need to get away to Rural Montana. Looking for a base camp to hunt and fish central Montana? This is it! Near the Little Snowies and Fort Peck Reservoir with the convenience of city services, high speed internet and everything on one floor. 12'x33' covered front porch, RV hook-up, 200 amp service (3 phase available), concrete walk way completely around home, 30'x40' attached shop with 12'x40'x4' high mezzanine storage, lighted attic with 6' tall catwalk, and hot and cold water on south exterior wall. Inside you is the warm feel of 6" tongue and groove pine with skip trowel drywall accents and a wood stove or electric radiant ceiling cove heat. Property can be used for business or residential. Southside drive allows side by side parking and you can drive completely around the home. Ask about discount prior to completion.
3 Bedroom Home in Winnett - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The giant boulder that tumbled down from the Rims in 2019 and shattered the home of Bill and Marci Mercer left a trail of destruction that now…
A 38-year-old Billings man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a child following an investigation by Billings Police that …
Seven more Yellowstone County residents ranging in age from 20s to 80s have died of COVID-19 related illness, bringing the total number of res…
A 55-year-old Billings man killed Saturday in a crash near Laurel has been identified.
Leaders have complained for years that Billings has become a “dumping ground” for many of the state's paroled and prerelease convicts, some of whom have committed heinous crimes here.
The city's removal of eight disc golf baskets from Phipps Park on Tuesday caught members of Billings' disc golf community by surprise.
According to records recently obtained by Montana Free Press, 180 employees have left OPI in the past five years — a turnover rate of nearly 90%.
Two structure fires burning in Billings early Friday morning destroyed a detached garage, a shed and sent at least one person to the hospital.
On Friday, Billings hospitals had 94 COVID-19 inpatients, including 76 who weren’t vaccinated and 18 who were vaccinated.
A vote to formally request more information on privatizing management at MetraPark erupted into fiery debate Tuesday as frustrations over the privatization proposal ignited in the Yellowstone County commissioners meeting.