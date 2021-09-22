This unique home / hunting camp nestled in the heart of central Montana Has it all. Fully renovated top to bottom this home takes advantage of every nook and cranny. Enjoy main floor living or fill the 4 beds located upstairs. Currently organized to sleep 10, you have room to bring the whole crew for your Montana getaway. Easy maintenance and plenty of storage for your vehicles and toys in the fully insulated and heated, creatively finished, shop with mezzanine and additional full bath (located on a separate parcel from home). This home may be purchased with or without furnishing and offers special financing (ask agent for details). Drinking water filtration system included.
3 Bedroom Home in Winnett - $375,000
