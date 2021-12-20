Unique property located close to central Montana Hunting. This home boasts bamboo flooring and recently updated cabinetry with soft-touch closure. One level living with kitchen, dining, two bedrooms, a bath, and a half, laundry/utility room all on one floor with fiber Optics. Central Vac and intercom add convenience and a large den/workspace is provided between the garage and living space. Additionally, the expansive basement with open floor plan family/bonus room, oversized pantry, non-egress bedroom, and office (ask agent for details) provide space for both game and media rooms. Two car attached garage; steel-framed shop, concrete floor, large mezzanine 200 amp power, and 14' door; 32x48 pole barn with two 14' doors and 12-foot full-length lean-to (all highly secured) you have plenty of room for toys and vehicles. Generator ready. Special financing available (see agent for details)
3 Bedroom Home in Winnett - $549,000
