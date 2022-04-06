 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Worden - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Worden - $250,000

Small town living! Spacious home in Worden with plenty of parking for vehicles plus a large fenced yard with a well for watering. Oak kitchen, large "formal" dining room, large living room. Pellet stove efficiently heats with the option of using the wood fireplace or baseboards. Fun upper level room for recreation! Public utility services.

