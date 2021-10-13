 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Worden - $279,900

Historical charmer! This beautiful home was built in 1918 and sits in a great location on 1 acre just minutes from all Huntley Project Schools. The home features 3 bedrooms all on the upper level. Lots of original charm including hardwood floors and brick fireplace. Large front porch could easily be screened in. The vinyl siding and 5 windows will be replaced prior to closing! Tons of extra parking and storage & NO restrictions! Come out to the quiet of the country and take a look...Only 20 minutes to Billings!

