 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Ballantine - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ballantine - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Ballantine - $350,000

Huge house built in 2004 on 10 acres!!! New windows, New siding, New roof coming soon courtesy of insurance hail claim! Interior needs TLC. You won't find a house this new, this big, on this much land, for this price! Has a drinking well and irrigation ditch access. So much potential! NO CCRs!!!!! Listing agent has ownership interest in the property.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News