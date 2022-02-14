4 Bedroom Home in Ballantine - $959,900

RARE OFFERING just 25 mins East of Montana's largest city. Billings is one of the fastest growing real estate markets nationwide. Approx 16 irrigated acres with water rights through Huntley Project Irrigation allows for approx 45 ton of hay production per year. New cross fencing and live ditch through back side of property into private stocked pond provides for excellent recreational fishing. Approx 2700 sq ft home , 4 bds, 2 bths, open living area, new flooring throughout, new HVAC system, new plumbing, on demand hot water system. Large two-tiered deck with new 5-person hot tub still under warranty that stays with property. Oversized detached garage / shop (32x28) contains an attached studio-style bunk house (28x16) with a pool table. Barn (35x32), with 3 stalls (16x10), tack room (16x10) and new 50 foot sheeted steel round corral. Drilled well provides water to all amenities.