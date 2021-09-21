4 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $949,500

Off-grid living on 21 acres in a gorgeous setting on the flanks of the Beartooth Mountains bordering public land to the east and only a 1/4 mile from the Custer National Forest. This remote log home is beautifully rustic in style with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and is beautifully finished with an impressive stone fireplace that extends from the basement to the top floor. Solar power provides the electric, 2 propane furnaces for heat, plus a back-up generator. It is 4600 sq. feet including the partially completed basement. A wrap around porch gives you breath-taking views in all directions. It is 9.5 miles west of the state hwy, while Red Lodge is just 18 miles away via seasonal roads or 35 miles via the state hwy 72. Cody is 50 miles to the south, while 65 miles north gets you to Montana's largest city, Billings and an international airport. Wildlife includes elk, deer, bear & antelope.