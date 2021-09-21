Off-grid living on 21 acres in a gorgeous setting on the flanks of the Beartooth Mountains bordering public land to the east and only a 1/4 mile from the Custer National Forest. This remote log home is beautifully rustic in style with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and is beautifully finished with an impressive stone fireplace that extends from the basement to the top floor. Solar power provides the electric, 2 propane furnaces for heat, plus a back-up generator. It is 4600 sq. feet including the partially completed basement. A wrap around porch gives you breath-taking views in all directions. It is 9.5 miles west of the state hwy, while Red Lodge is just 18 miles away via seasonal roads or 35 miles via the state hwy 72. Cody is 50 miles to the south, while 65 miles north gets you to Montana's largest city, Billings and an international airport. Wildlife includes elk, deer, bear & antelope.
4 Bedroom Home in Belfry - $949,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
A 20-year-old Billings man was killed in a single-car crash Friday night on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
The most expensive ranch deal in Montana history has closed, local real estate companies say.
A Roosevelt County teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert early Thursday afternoon has been found, according to a statement by the Rooseve…
Of most concern to clinicians is the possibility that staff will be forced to triage limited levels of care to best serve the community and save lives.
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
The restaurant is projected to reopen on Sept. 25. “So far I love it more than ever,” said manager Christian Reinker.
A 19-year-old woman from Rhode Island suffered second- and third-degree burns after an incident at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park early Thursday morning.
The Billings Fire Department rescued a man who fell from the Rimrocks west of the Billings airport at 4 a.m. Sunday.