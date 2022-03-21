4 Bedroom Home in Big Timber - $699,900

Views of the Crazy Mountains, steps from the golf course, located in a quaint town just between Bozeman and Billings The exterior of home features James Hardie siding, custom masonry using river rock from Livingston, moss rock from the Castle mountain area, brick used on MSU, reclaimed 1920's phone poles embellish the rock pillars on the front porch, MT HWY guard rail fence, gardens of hops/raspberries/fruit trees, lilies, and raised garden beds. Two wells for watering. The brand new interior features, 10 ft ceilings, new windows, flooring, rock fireplace, new kitchen with stainless/concrete countertops, gas range w/pot filler, butlers pantry, barn doors, large master w/ walk-in closet, and tiled shower. 1+acre with plenty of parking for cars/boats/RV's. Gym & equipment stay. Info/ Orion Buyers/Buyers agent to verify. Call your agent or listing agent for all details.