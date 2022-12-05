Want to have it all? Live in a custom-designed & built home on 10 acres w/ privacy, serenity, & the beauty of Echo Canyon, while having easy access to Downtown and all of West End. Tons of natural light w/ picture-perfect views of trees & rocks out of every window in this 4 bed, 3.5 bath house, w/ a high end remodeled kitchen w/ large eat-in granite island, giant moss rock fireplace & huge windows in the LR, multiple decks/patios for easy outdoor living, & all remodeled bathrooms round out this modern Montana cabin. School bus service and a reliable well (whole house RO system) add to the convenience of this property just outside city limits. The house & a large shop is built on a 5-acre lot, with an additional 5-acre lot included for use as a horse pasture (already fenced). Comes w/ your own sledding hill, a bridge, & a hidden natural rock staircase to the upper reaches of the property!
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,075,000
