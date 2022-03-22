You will have soaring, expansive views of Alkali Creek in this one-owner, custom built home. With over 5700 square feet, there is plenty of room to spread out and enjoy life. Multiple outdoor patio areas, soaring pine trees and a custom waterfall feature provide nature-scapes as one meanders through this property. Don't miss the wine cellar with cool storage for over 2500 bottles of wine. There is also a sunroom with a custom water feature that could also be a great hot tub/ green house room if you are so inclined. This home is built like a fortress with three brick wood fireplaces and multiple brick arches thorough out. All trim, doors and cabinetry are custom oak. This is a one of a kind home.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,098,500
