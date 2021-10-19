Montana Masterpiece designed by award winning architect Dennis Deppmeier featuring custom woodwork throughout by Dovetail Designs, mahogany trim & doors, richly appointed chandeliers and attention to detail. Outdoor oasis with covered patio & firepit, hot tub & kidney shaped lighted and jetted pool for entertaining. Pool deck re-stained summer of 2021. Master suite featuring gas fireplace, reading area, tiled shower, jetted tub and walk-in closet with built-ins. Coffered ceilings on main level & top of the line appliances. Total of 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 3 fireplaces, office, exercise room, formal living & dining, and spacious daylight walk-out family room with beverage bar & gas fireplace. One owner rancher situated on lushly landscaped lot (22,325 SqFt) in Yellowstone Country Club. Amenities too numerous to mention.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,250,000
