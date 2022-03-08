4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,400,000

Absolutely stunning new construction by BRS Construction in conjunction with Visionary Custom Homes! This sprawling one-level rancher will be over 4,000 sq ft of living space with 4 bedrooms plus a large office space. A nice workout room or additional family room as well. Top of the line finishes and no detail will go untouched! True quality craftsmanship, this home will feature a stamped concrete covered patio, full landscaping and Smart wiring throughout. Fully finished garage too. This awesome new subdivision will have a swimming pool & rec hall with workout room for your use! Completion will be September '22.