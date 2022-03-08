Absolutely stunning new construction by BRS Construction in conjunction with Visionary Custom Homes! This sprawling one-level rancher will be over 4,000 sq ft of living space with 4 bedrooms plus a large office space. A nice workout room or additional family room as well. Top of the line finishes and no detail will go untouched! True quality craftsmanship, this home will feature a stamped concrete covered patio, full landscaping and Smart wiring throughout. Fully finished garage too. This awesome new subdivision will have a swimming pool & rec hall with workout room for your use! Completion will be September '22.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Eric Joe Jaynes, 39, was charged Feb. 19 with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual abuse of children in Yellowstone County District Court.
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale was one of only three U.S. House members to vote against supporting the people of Ukraine on Wednesday.
Editor's note: Miya was found safe, according to an announcement from the Montana Department of Justice on Friday, and the MEPA has been cancelled.
A Billings man arrested last year in a pedophile sting pleaded not guilty Friday to additional child sex abuse charges.
Land sales in Montana were astronomical in 2021, setting records for the amount sold and for the price buyers paid.
James Sasser Jr. had earlier pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide, child endangerment and tampering with a witness.
Rimrock Mini Mall, the two-block strip of connected restaurants and shops across 24th Street West from its bigger cousin Rimrock Mall, is look…
Country music blaring from two large speakers propped on a flatbed trailer mingled with the rumble of diesel engines and excited chatter on Pryor Creek Road above I-90 Thursday morning.
An Indiana man who pleaded guilty to rape in 2021 was back in Yellowstone County District Court on Monday after violating his parole just days…
Police said three teens are in critical condition.