4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,450,000

2017 Parade of Homes: Contemporary elegance welcomes you to the covered patio w/ a breathtaking waterfall made of boulders from Nye. Enjoy the outdoor kitchen w/ EVO grill & island bar seating w/ a granite countertop, fire pit, hot tub, & greenhouse. Stunning polished concrete floors & granite countertops throughout interior. Custom kitchen w/ Miele stainless appliances, 14 ft granite island, & spacious walk-in pantry. The living room’s woodburning fireplace leads your eye to the soaring ceiling & black steel handrails guide you through the home. Master suite has access to the patio & a walk-in closet w/ Swarovski chandelier. Master bath sanctuary showcases a granite slab steam shower. State of the art exercise room in lower level. Upper level offers a game room, bath, & a patio to capture forever views. Oversized, heated triple garage w/ Tesla charger & separate heated workshop.