4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,800,000

This is one of Billings' finest estates situated on a private double lot in Ironwood Sub. This custom home was built to entertain & has too many upgraded features to list. Custom Iron work, custom ceilings, Barn doors, Granite counters throughout, a dedicated bathroom for each bedroom, gourmet kitchen w/ two tone kitchen cabinets, Large island, double ovens etc. Large dining room w/ custom ceiling. Open & inviting. Downstairs features a world class wet bar, home gym, a huge walk in & finished vault room, fireplace & walls made of wood from an antique granary. The covered back patio boasts tile flooring, outdoor kitchen, Custom water feature, fireplace & hot tub. 5/6 car heated garage with 12 ft door. Space to build the shop of your dreams. Smart home. Control everything from your phone. Full home audio. You need to see this magnificent home in person to appreciate all it has to offer.