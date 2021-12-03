Remarkable opportunity! Four bedrooms with two full bathrooms make this townhome incredibly desirable. It's an awesome property for anyone looking for a townhome with no HOA fees. This townhome is well-maintained with a swath of improvements to include a new oven/range, water heater, sliding glass door, sink fixtures and storm door. The spacious deck is perfect for entertaining friends or family BBQ's. The front and back yards are fully fenced, making it ideal for gardening or keeping in pets and/or children. This is also a grand opportunity for an investment property with current long-term tenants hoping to stay.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $134,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grizzly 399 has picked up dangerous habits in her old age. After spending most of her life in Grand Teton, where her worst infractions were traffic jams, the bear has developed a taste for human food.
Denny's on North 27th Street has closed. A note on the door says, "We apologize to all of our great customers for closing. Please visit our De…
A dramatic plunge in the upper Madison River due to a problem at the Hebgen Lake Dam has stranded some fish and bodes ill for brown trout eggs resting in now exposed gravel.
Billings police investigate the scene after a man drove a truck off the Rimrocks and could be heard calling for help just after midnight.
A Billings man walked away from a pickup truck that went off the Rims late Monday night.
A 59-year-old man was struck and killed in the 5400 block of Midland Road on Wednesday about 5 p.m., according to a tweet from the Billings Po…
The Billings Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on the 5000 block of Midland Road at about 8:20 Monday morning.
Frustrations over the handling of discussions about privatizing management at MetraPark have erupted into an effort to recall Yellowstone Coun…
Yellowstone is well-known as one of the largest volcanic systems in the world. Few people know, however, that the largest-known subaerial landslide on Earth is located just next door.
The Yellowstone County Coroner has identified a Pryor man killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle on the 5400 block of Midland …