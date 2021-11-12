 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $140,000

Lots of potential with this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse. Two living room areas. Fenced yard in the front and partially fenced in the back. Carport in the back and alley access. The property is currently rented and the current renters have been there since 2014. Their lease agreement is up 4/1/2022. Monthly rental rate is $875.00 and they pay all utilities.

