Remarkable opportunity! Four bedrooms with two full bathrooms make this townhome incredibly desirable. It's an awesome property for anyone looking for a townhome with no HOA fees. This townhome is well-maintained with a swath of improvements to include a new oven/range, water heater, sliding glass door, sink fixtures and storm door. The spacious deck is perfect for entertaining friends or family BBQ's. The front and back yards are fully fenced, making it ideal for gardening or keeping in pets and/or children. This is also a grand opportunity for an investment property with current long-term tenants hoping to stay.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $140,000
