 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $144,900

4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $144,900

4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $144,900

Selling " AS IS " " Where Is" A nice home just one block south of Rimrock Dr with attached 1 car garage used as workshop more than garage. Nice deck in back with sidewalk leading to alley. Two bedrooms on main floor with two large nonegress bedrooms in basement and a bath on main floor with bath in basement. Details from courthouse buyer to verify. Go to Propoffers.com signup and read what is required. Proof of funds needed for cash offers. All offers must be submitted via PropOffers.com

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News