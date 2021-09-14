4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $144,900

Selling " AS IS " " Where Is" A nice home just one block south of Rimrock Dr with attached 1 car garage used as workshop more than garage. Nice deck in back with sidewalk leading to alley. Two bedrooms on main floor with two large nonegress bedrooms in basement and a bath on main floor with bath in basement. Details from courthouse buyer to verify. Go to Propoffers.com signup and read what is required. Proof of funds needed for cash offers. All offers must be submitted via PropOffers.com