4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $239,900

Main floor master suite, Large living room. Beautiful hardwood floors. Tall Ceilings. Large formal dining area off kitchen. Sunny home lots of windows. Alley access .Shed is on property. 2 large bedrooms up . 2 full bath, partial bath down stairs. Basement bedroom, has its own bath, could be a rental, has its own entrance. Fenced yard. Mature trees. Lots of new inside and out. Brand new furnace. Newer roof &hot water heater. Lots of new windows. Sun porch off front door. Alley and street parking. Tons of Charm. Minutes to down town Billings, Minutes to I 90 highway access. Lots of area parks. Washer and dryer stay. This home is move in Ready! Well maintained with new exterior paint. Motivated seller.

