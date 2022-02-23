Look at this! Great home on a spacious lot just outside City limits with four bedrooms plus a bonus room (non-egress). Full bath on main level, Half- bath that (with shower added)could make 2nd full bath in basement .Eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances. South facing windows and 9 foot ceilings in Basement make living space open and light-filled. House has a metal roof. Furnace new in the last 2 years. Well on property not in use past 5 years. The Original house has been moved to back of the lot and used for storage. Property may not qualify for all loan types. Property is in Flood zone.
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $240,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cops started the violent confrontation at Billings bar in January, says one of the men involved who is filing a lawsuit.
The man shot dead by a Billings police officer Tuesday night has been identified at Raymond D. Depree Jr. of Billings.
A heavy winter storm that blew into south central Montana late Sunday night dropped a significant amount of snow, causing slippery roads and f…
The Biden administration and state officials are bracing for a great unwinding: millions of people losing their Medicaid benefits when the pan…
Rimrock Mall is under new management after Starwood Capital, the mall's previous owner, worked out a deal with its bank to transfer ownership and avoid foreclosure.
At least 22 teachers at Billings Central Catholic High School have signed a letter supporting Shel Hanser, the school’s longtime principal who…
Sunday night's storm dropped enough snow on Billings that residential streets are being plowed for the first time this winter.
For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away.
A federal magistrate judge has recommended that the arguments of a coalition of trail access groups suing over Forest Service decisions in the Crazy Mountains be rejected.
An investigation is underway after a snow biker was killed in an avalanche in southern Montana.