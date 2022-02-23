4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $240,000

Look at this! Great home on a spacious lot just outside City limits with four bedrooms plus a bonus room (non-egress). Full bath on main level, Half- bath that (with shower added)could make 2nd full bath in basement .Eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances. South facing windows and 9 foot ceilings in Basement make living space open and light-filled. House has a metal roof. Furnace new in the last 2 years. Well on property not in use past 5 years. The Original house has been moved to back of the lot and used for storage. Property may not qualify for all loan types. Property is in Flood zone.