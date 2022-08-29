 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $249,500

4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $249,500

Excellent location on this 4 bedroom/1.5 bath townhome. Westend next to Shiloh Crossing which includes numerous stores, restaurants, AMC movie theater etc. Common area well maintained community. Sliding doors to patio with excellent views to the south of the Beartooth Mountains. Deck off of upper level master bedroom. Insulated double attached garage.

