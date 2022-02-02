4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $250,000

Look at this! Great home on a spacious lot just outside City limits with four bedrooms plus a bonus room (non-egress). Full bath on main level, Half- bath that (with shower added)could make 2nd full bath in basement .Eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances. South facing windows and 9 foot ceilings in Basement make living space open and light-filled. House has a metal roof. Furnace new in the last 2 years. Well on property not in use past 5 years. The Original house has been moved to back of the lot and used for storage. Vehicles and contents of garage and storage to be removed before closing. Property may not qualify for all loan types. Property is in Flood zone.