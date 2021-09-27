Come take a look at this open spacious floor plan! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has 2 separate living rooms and a bathroom on each level. Take guests out on the new deck to enjoy the backyard where a firepit would be the perfect place to entertain. The oversized garage can accommodate your vehicle as well as bikes, extra storage, and the extra fridge/freezer that comes with the house. The washer and dryer will stay as well. Some of the updates done to the home consist of new paint inside 3 years ago, a new furnace 5 years ago, and new flooring in April. This home is perfect for someone looking to live close enough to the busyness of Billings, but far enough away that the neighborhood is quiet!
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 5 min to read
At first, Deb and John Wood thought somebody shot four of their goats Wednesday evening.
In the past week, 14 people have died of covid here, the state’s largest hospital.
A Billings man died Thursday after a pickup truck that he was traveling in went off the road near Lavina.
A Washington man has died in Yellowstone National Park and a search continues for his camping partner.
What was once thought to be a future commodity is now a pariah for area farmers who gave it a shot.
COVID-19 turmoil in Lodge Grass results in suspension, reinstatement of football coach and potential firing of AD
The controversy stems from Friday night's football game between Lodge Grass and Fairview.
At least three people have died after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana.
Cassie Ann Rathie, 32, of Billings, pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud and to aggravated identity theft.
A man is in the hospital after being shot near Billings Logan International Airport early Thursday morning.
Three more men face felony assault charges in Madison County tied to a bloody bar fight in Virginia City on the night of July 10 that seriously injured a husband and wife from Gallatin County. Another defendant was charged Thursday with misdemeanor assault for his alleged role in the incident, bringing to five the number of alleged bar fight participants facing criminal charges.