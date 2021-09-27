 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $285,000

4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $285,000

4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $285,000

Come take a look at this open spacious floor plan! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has 2 separate living rooms and a bathroom on each level. Take guests out on the new deck to enjoy the backyard where a firepit would be the perfect place to entertain. The oversized garage can accommodate your vehicle as well as bikes, extra storage, and the extra fridge/freezer that comes with the house. The washer and dryer will stay as well. Some of the updates done to the home consist of new paint inside 3 years ago, a new furnace 5 years ago, and new flooring in April. This home is perfect for someone looking to live close enough to the busyness of Billings, but far enough away that the neighborhood is quiet!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More felony assault charges filed after Virginia City bar fight
State & Regional

More felony assault charges filed after Virginia City bar fight

Three more men face felony assault charges in Madison County tied to a bloody bar fight in Virginia City on the night of July 10 that seriously injured a husband and wife from Gallatin County. Another defendant was charged Thursday with misdemeanor assault for his alleged role in the incident, bringing to five the number of alleged bar fight participants facing criminal charges.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News