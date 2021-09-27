4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $285,000

Come take a look at this open spacious floor plan! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has 2 separate living rooms and a bathroom on each level. Take guests out on the new deck to enjoy the backyard where a firepit would be the perfect place to entertain. The oversized garage can accommodate your vehicle as well as bikes, extra storage, and the extra fridge/freezer that comes with the house. The washer and dryer will stay as well. Some of the updates done to the home consist of new paint inside 3 years ago, a new furnace 5 years ago, and new flooring in April. This home is perfect for someone looking to live close enough to the busyness of Billings, but far enough away that the neighborhood is quiet!