4 Bedroom Home in Billings - $325,000

This charming condo in a quiet location is spacious and ready for your personal touch. Step inside the welcoming living room which opens into the formal dining and functional kitchen, the ideal spot for baking, cooking and hosting. Upstairs, you will find the master bedroom en suite, two well-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. Just down the stairs is a family room perfect for movie or game nights. An non-egress bedroom and bonus room provide plenty of space for hobbies or storage. Outside, enjoy the private fenced yard and relaxing deck with room for a hot tub. The two car garage provides plenty of room for parking, and the community pool and club house provide summer fun and relaxation. This is your new staycation!